Azadlyg Square ready for military parade

Preparations for the military parade marking the 5th anniversary of the Patriotic War victory have been completed.

According to Report, the personnel and military equipment participating in the parade are now fully ready.

The streets and avenues surrounding Azadlyg Square, as well as building balconies, have been decorated with Azerbaijani flags.

Today in Baku, the parade will be attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Additionally, official representatives from Slovakia, Serbia, and other countries have arrived in Baku to observe the parade.

The Military Parade will be aired live here.