Azadlyg Square ready for military parade
Military
- 08 November, 2025
- 10:55
Preparations for the military parade marking the 5th anniversary of the Patriotic War victory have been completed.
According to Report, the personnel and military equipment participating in the parade are now fully ready.
The streets and avenues surrounding Azadlyg Square, as well as building balconies, have been decorated with Azerbaijani flags.
Today in Baku, the parade will be attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Additionally, official representatives from Slovakia, Serbia, and other countries have arrived in Baku to observe the parade.
The Military Parade will be aired live here.
Latest News
11:21
Photo
Azerbaijan's Victory Day marked in MoscowForeign policy
11:18
Video
Turkish Air Force to join Victory Day parade in BakuForeign policy
10:55
Photo
Azadlyg Square ready for military paradeMilitary
10:49
Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder fighter jets to take part in military parade in BakuMilitary
10:46
Recep Tayyip Erdogan departs for AzerbaijanForeign policy
10:44
Observer Research Foundation: Azerbaijan strengthening positions in region's new geopolitical conditionsForeign policy
10:42
Video
Ilham Aliyev: 'Last five years is the history of Victory, our glorious history'Domestic policy
10:32
Photo
Victory Day of Azerbaijan commemorated at event in Iran's TabrizForeign policy
10:19