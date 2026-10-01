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Joint production projects are being implemented in a way that will make a significant contribution to Azerbaijan's economy, Ertem Tındaş, Deputy General Manager for Business Development and Contracts at Turkish company Armelsan Savunma, told Report on the sidelines of the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition ADEX-2026 currently underway in Baku.

The company representative emphasized that active negotiations are currently underway with relevant government agencies and local partners to further develop cooperation.

According to Tındaş, the company is showcasing advanced technologies at ADEX-2026:

"MWe are presenting an acoustic diver detection system, which we believe will be useful for the Azerbaijani Navy and other partners, as well as Kaşif unmanned underwater vehicles used in deep-sea drilling operations."