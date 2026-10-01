Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Armelsan Savunma: Joint production projects to contribute to Azerbaijan's economy

    Military
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 13:10
    Armelsan Savunma: Joint production projects to contribute to Azerbaijan's economy

    Joint production projects are being implemented in a way that will make a significant contribution to Azerbaijan's economy, Ertem Tındaş, Deputy General Manager for Business Development and Contracts at Turkish company Armelsan Savunma, told Report on the sidelines of the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition ADEX-2026 currently underway in Baku.

    The company representative emphasized that active negotiations are currently underway with relevant government agencies and local partners to further develop cooperation.

    According to Tındaş, the company is showcasing advanced technologies at ADEX-2026:

    "MWe are presenting an acoustic diver detection system, which we believe will be useful for the Azerbaijani Navy and other partners, as well as Kaşif unmanned underwater vehicles used in deep-sea drilling operations."

    Ertem Tındaş 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Erdem Tındaş: Birgə layihələrimizin Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatına töhfə verməsinə çalışırıq
    Armelsan Savunma: Совместные производственные проекты внесут вклад в экономику Азербайджана
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed