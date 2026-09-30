ADEX-2026 and Securex Caspian exhibitions open in Baku

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The 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition, ADEX-2026, and the 15th anniversary edition of the Securex Caspian International Exhibition of Internal Security, Protection and Rescue Equipment have opened in Baku.

According to Report, the three-day exhibitions are being held at the Baku Expo Center on the initiative and under the organization of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence Industry, with organizational support from Caspian Event Organisers.

The opening ceremony was attended by government and state officials, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations in Azerbaijan, foreign delegations and representatives of other relevant institutions.

Minister of Defence Industry Vugar Mustafayev read out a letter from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed to the participants of the exhibitions.