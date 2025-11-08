Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    5th anniversary of Victory Day celebrated at Azerbaijan's foreign representations

    Military
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 16:46
    5th anniversary of Victory Day celebrated at Azerbaijan's foreign representations

    On the occasion of the 5th anniversary of Victory Day, events were held at Azerbaijan's foreign representations and offices of military attachés accredited in those countries.

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Report that first at the events, attended by employee of foreign embassies, heads of diplomatic missions and military attachés, representatives of defense ministries, and other guests, the memory of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, was honored with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

    Speakers highlighted the significance of the historic Victory achieved by the Azerbaijan Army in the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev. They spoke about the heroism of the Azerbaijani people, the bravery of the servicemen, and the historic achievements in protecting the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of the country.

    During the events, documentary films and videos dedicated to the Patriotic War were shown.

    In the end, various musical performances and literary-artistic compositions presented at the events were met with great interest by the participants.

    Zəfər Gününün beşinci ildönümü Azərbaycanın xaricdəki nümayəndəliklərində qeyd edilib
    В представительствах Азербайджана за рубежом отметили пятую годовщину Дня Победы

