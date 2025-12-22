Amnesty Act implemented in Probation Service
Domestic policy
- 22 December, 2025
- 16:46
The implementation of the amnesty act initiated by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev continues within the Probation Service of the Ministry of Justice.
According to Report, convicted individuals under probation supervision are being released from non-custodial sentences. The process is being carried out with the participation of representatives of relevant state bodies, the Public Council under the Ministry of Justice, and members of the media.
The convicted individuals and their family members expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and stated their intention to comply with the law and contribute to society in the future.
