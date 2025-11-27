Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Türkiye-Azerbaijan media platform proves effective, diplomat says

    Media
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 16:49
    Türkiye-Azerbaijan media platform proves effective, diplomat says

    The Türkiye-Azerbaijan media platform is a highly functional mechanism, Alptekin Cihangir Isbilir, press counselor at Türkiye's embassy in Baku, said during a panel session at the Media Forum of the Organization of Turkic States in Baku on November 27.

    Report quotes him as saying the platform aims to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in media and communications.

    "However, we cannot claim that the platform has achieved full effectiveness. Naturally, reaching 100% efficiency is very difficult," Isbilir noted.

    The press counselor emphasized the importance of including other Turkic states in the platform.

    "We need to approach this concept as a unified organism. If other Turkic states are also represented on the platform, its usefulness would increase even further," he said.

    Media Forum of the Organization of Turkic States
    Alptekin Cihangir: Türkiyə-Azərbaycan media platformasına digər türk dövlətlərinin də qoşulması vacibdir
    В Турции призвали расширить медиа-платформу с Азербайджаном за счет участия других тюркских стран

