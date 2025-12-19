Second day of Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation underway in Turkiye's Ankara

The second day of the Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation is underway in Ankara, Report informs.

Today's meeting will be part of a panel discussion on "Turkic Media in Building a Common Future."

Media representatives from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan will speak during the discussion.

The forum will also feature a presentation on "New Generation Journalistic Practices and Fact-Checking Mechanisms in Search of Reliable Information."