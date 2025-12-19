Second day of Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation underway in Turkiye's Ankara
Media
- 19 December, 2025
- 12:55
The second day of the Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation is underway in Ankara, Report informs.
Today's meeting will be part of a panel discussion on "Turkic Media in Building a Common Future."
Media representatives from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan will speak during the discussion.
The forum will also feature a presentation on "New Generation Journalistic Practices and Fact-Checking Mechanisms in Search of Reliable Information."
