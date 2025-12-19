Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Second day of Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation underway in Turkiye's Ankara

    Media
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 12:55
    Second day of Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation underway in Turkiye's Ankara

    The second day of the Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation is underway in Ankara, Report informs.

    Today's meeting will be part of a panel discussion on "Turkic Media in Building a Common Future."

    Media representatives from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan will speak during the discussion.

    The forum will also feature a presentation on "New Generation Journalistic Practices and Fact-Checking Mechanisms in Search of Reliable Information."

    Photo
    Ankarada Türk dövlətlərinin Dezinformasiya ilə Mübarizə Forumunun ikinci günü keçirilir
    Photo
    В Анкаре проходит второй день Форума тюркских государств по борьбе с дезинформацией

    Second day of Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation underway in Turkiye's Ankara

