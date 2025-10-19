Qarabag coach Gurban Gurbanov not willing to move to 'a bigger club' currently

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Media
    • 19 October, 2025
    • 15:19
    "Thank God, our work seems to be more successful this year. Football is a game where you can't achieve success every season. Perhaps this year, we are reaping the rewards of our hard work in previous years," Qarabag FK head coach Gurban Gurbanov told Haber Global, Report informs.

    According to him, the team's achievements resonating in Europe and Türkiye motivate the club members even more.

    The coach, who has led Qarabag for 17 years, said he has no plans to leave the club:

    "This is my second home - maybe even my first, because I spend more time here. But anything can happen in the future. At the moment, I have no intention of moving to a bigger club."

    Qarabag currently ranks sixth in the UEFA Champions League league phase standings. The "Horsemen" defeated Denmark's Copenhagen 2–0 in Baku in the second round after beating Portugal's Benfica 3–2 away in the first match.

    Qarabag FK Gurban Gurbanov UEFA Champions League
    Qurban Qurbanov "Haber Global"a danışıb: Hazırda böyük bir kluba keçmək fikrim yoxdur
    Гурбан Гурбанов в интервью Haber Global: На данный момент у меня нет планов переходить в большой клуб

