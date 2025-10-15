Natig Mammadli: Karabakh's revival is central theme in Azerbaijani media

The Patriotic War and the revival of Karabakh remain key themes in Azerbaijani media, said Natig Mammadli, Deputy Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency (MEDIA), Report informs.

Mammadli made this statement during a panel session held as part of the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh.

He stated that a new chapter in Azerbaijan's history is unfolding in Karabakh: "It's not just about reconstruction and restoration - Karabakh is being revived. Years from now, there will be many questions about the rapid transformation taking place today. The media is currently shedding light on these developments."

The official added that modern technologies are also reshaping journalism: "We are taking steps to help journalists adapt to the new media landscape. MEDIA announces two competitions annually for journalists, and the Patriotic War and Karabakh's revival are central themes of both these contests and Azerbaijani media overall."