Media Forum of D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation wraps up in Baku

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Media Forum, held under the theme "Fostering Dialogue, Collaboration, and Regional Cohesion," has wrapped up in Baku.

According to Report, the event was organized by the Media Development Agency (MEDIA).

D-8 Secretary General Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam stated that Azerbaijan had proposed the establishment of a D-8 Media Mastery Center and expressed readiness to host it in the country.

The idea was met with great enthusiasm by all speakers - forum participants emphasized their willingness to strengthen cooperation in the media sphere and develop joint projects.

The forum continued with two panel discussions: "Responsible Journalism and Digital Innovations" and "Strategic Communication and Crisis Management."

Following the forum, the Baku Declaration on expanding cooperation in the field of media within the D-8 framework was adopted.

The media forum brought together heads of relevant agencies, representatives of major media companies from D-8 member states, as well as high-level industry experts. Participants discussed expanding regional and international information exchange, developing media cooperation, creating joint mechanisms to combat disinformation, implementing digital projects, and sharing best practices.

A total of about 150 guests took part in the event, including 71 representatives from eight countries and the D-8 Secretariat.