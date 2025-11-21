Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Media Forum of D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation wraps up in Baku

    Media
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 17:03
    Media Forum of D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation wraps up in Baku

    The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Media Forum, held under the theme "Fostering Dialogue, Collaboration, and Regional Cohesion," has wrapped up in Baku.

    According to Report, the event was organized by the Media Development Agency (MEDIA).

    D-8 Secretary General Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam stated that Azerbaijan had proposed the establishment of a D-8 Media Mastery Center and expressed readiness to host it in the country.

    The idea was met with great enthusiasm by all speakers - forum participants emphasized their willingness to strengthen cooperation in the media sphere and develop joint projects.

    The forum continued with two panel discussions: "Responsible Journalism and Digital Innovations" and "Strategic Communication and Crisis Management."

    Following the forum, the Baku Declaration on expanding cooperation in the field of media within the D-8 framework was adopted.

    The media forum brought together heads of relevant agencies, representatives of major media companies from D-8 member states, as well as high-level industry experts. Participants discussed expanding regional and international information exchange, developing media cooperation, creating joint mechanisms to combat disinformation, implementing digital projects, and sharing best practices.

    A total of about 150 guests took part in the event, including 71 representatives from eight countries and the D-8 Secretariat.

    D-8 Media Forum MEDIA agency #Baku declaration
    Bakıda keçirilən D-8 İqtisadi Əməkdaşlıq Təşkilatının Media Forumu başa çatıb
    В Баку завершился медиафорум Организации экономического сотрудничества D-8

    Latest News

    16:14

    Georgia-Azerbaijan trade turnover grows by over 2%

    Infrastructure
    16:01

    Azerbaijan records fivefold growth in butter stockpile

    Industry
    15:47

    Azerbaijan sees increase in cream and sour cream production

    Industry
    15:31

    Lukashenko pardons 31 Ukrainians jailed in Belarus

    Region
    15:21

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 23

    Ecology
    15:07

    OSCE PA Special Representative to visit Armenia

    Region
    14:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan provides jobs for 7,027 residents relocated to liberated lands

    Social security
    14:20

    Vegetable oil production declines in Azerbaijan, margarine output increases

    Industry
    13:58

    Christian group says 315 taken in Nigeria's latest school abduction

    Other countries
    All News Feed