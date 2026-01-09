MEDİA calls for protection of Azerbaijani language in digital space

Problems related to the use of the Azerbaijani language are being observed in online media, according to a senior official of the Media Development Agency (MEDİA).

According to Report, MEDİA Deputy Executive Director Natig Mammadli said at an expanded meeting of the Azerbaijani Language Commission of the Press Council, that educational initiatives aimed at developing and promoting the Azerbaijani language should be carried out on a continuous basis.

"Azerbaijani journalism has gone through a long and difficult path of development. If our goal is enlightenment, we must work on it constantly. If we need an athlete, we can invite one from abroad. But we cannot invite someone from another country who speaks Azerbaijani well. Greater attention must be paid to practical aspects in the media," he said.

Mammadli also highlighted the fundamental differences between traditional and digital media formats. "Content in online media differs from newspaper articles. What standards should the language of online media meet? This is an issue that requires serious effort," he added.