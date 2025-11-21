Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Malaysia sees D-8 Media Excellence Center as hub for deeper collaboration

    Media
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 12:13
    Malaysia sees D-8 Media Excellence Center as hub for deeper collaboration

    The D-8 Media Excellence Center could become a platform to strengthen media interaction among member countries, Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, Director General of Malaysia's national news agency BERNAMA, said at the D-8 Media Forum themed "Fostering dialogue, collaboration, and regional cohesion" held in Baku, Report informs.

    She noted that D-8 countries share common goals, including economic development, cultural exchange, and sustainable growth, adding: "By leveraging our media resources, we can enhance cooperation across sectors such as trade, tourism, technology, and education."

    Kamaludin welcomed the proposal to establish the D-8 Media Excellence Center, emphasizing that it could deepen media collaboration among member states, amplify their collective voice, and facilitate content sharing that reflects the values and opportunities of D-8 nations.

    "Let this center become a space for innovation, learning, and cross-border partnership. It can support collaboration in areas such as fact-checking, ethical and digital journalism, and storytelling, which is a key tool for building an informed and sustainable information environment," the BERNAMA chief concluded.

    BERNAMA: D-8 Media Mükəmməllik Mərkəzi innovasiya və tərəfdaşlıq platformasına çevriləcək
    BERNAMA: Центр медиамастерства D-8 станет площадкой для инноваций и партнерства

