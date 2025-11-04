Journalists from Azerbaijan visit Arda Khiva tourist complex in Uzbekistan

Azerbaijani media representatives have visited the Arda Khiva tourist complex in Khiva as part of a trip to Uzbekistan, Report informs.

The complex is one of the modern focal points for visitors to the ancient city.

Located near the historic center of Khiva, it combines traditional Uzbek architecture with modern trends. It offers everything needed for a comfortable stay for tourists, from hotel rooms and restaurants serving national cuisine to recreation areas and cultural venues.

During the visit, the journalists toured the complex's infrastructure, learned about ongoing tourism development projects, and plans to attract foreign visitors. Complex representatives emphasized that special attention is paid to preserving the region's cultural heritage and promoting Khiva as a unique destination for domestic and international tourism.