Journalist of Report News Agency is awardee of "Internet Journalist of the Year"

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Parliamentary Journalists Union (PJU) launched a survey among journalists on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of the National Day of the Press.

Report was told by the deputy chairman of the PJU, Agil Aslan.

Thus, according to the survey, the channel "İdman Azərbaycan" won the nomination "TV Channel of the Year", APA - "News agency of the Year", "Kaspi" - "Newspaper of the Year", the radio station "İctimai radio" - "Radio of the Year" and "modern. az"- Site of the Year.

Journalist Laman Ashrafgyzy (ANS TV) awarded the title of "TV journalist of the Year", Aygun Muradkhanli ("Yeni Musavat") - "Newspaper Journalist of the Year," Imdad Alizadeh (Report News Agency - report.az) - "Internet Journalist of the Year."