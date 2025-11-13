Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Italian newspaper refuses to publish Russian FM Lavrov's interview

    Media
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 09:03
    Italian newspaper refuses to publish Russian FM Lavrov's interview

    The Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera has refused to publish an interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS, Report informs.

    "In recent months, we have been seeing a growing number of fake news about Russia. In order to somehow halt this flow of lies, we offered one of Italy's leading newspapers, Corriere della Sera, to take an exclusive interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," it said.

    "The newspaper's editorial desk agreed with enthusiasm" and handed over a lot of questions for the interview, the ministry said, adding that the minister "gave an exhaustive answer" to each of them. "The text was prepared quite swiftly and was ready to be published. However, the newspaper refused to publish Lavrov's answers to its own questions," the ministry noted.

    "They ‘explained' that Lavrov's words ‘have too many questionable assertions that need to be verified or clarified and their publication would go beyond reasonable boundaries.' We suggested that an abridged version be published in the newspaper's printed edition and the full text be posted on its website. However, the editorial desk turned down this proposal. We consider this a manifestation of blatant censorship," the ministry stressed.

    Corriere della Sera interview Sergey Lavrov Russia
    İtaliyanın "Corriere della Sera" qəzeti Lavrovla müsahibənin dərcindən imtina edib
    Итальянская Corriere della Sera отказалась публиковать интервью с главой МИД РФ

    Latest News

    10:37

    Azerbaijan, IFC discuss attracting private investors to AZAL, Baku Shipyard

    Infrastructure
    10:29

    S&P upgrades SOCAR's credit rating to 'BB'

    Energy
    10:14
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

    Foreign policy
    10:11
    Video

    Foreign nationals who filmed inappropriate videos at Alley of Martyrs in Baku brought to court

    Incident
    10:00
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Fish Farm Represented Azerbaijan at Busan International Seafood & Fisheries Expo 2025

    Business
    09:48

    Price of Azerbaijani oil falls by over $2

    Energy
    09:36

    Azerbaijan mulls future water management plans with EBRD

    Finance
    09:28

    EIA maintains Azerbaijan's 2025 daily oil production forecast

    Energy
    09:25

    CBA currency exchange rates (13.11.2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed