Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Garabagh War was not only a military success but also an important step towards establishing lasting peace and developing cooperation, which are the foundations of stability and progress in the South Caucasus, an article published by the Italian outlet InOltre reads, according to Report.

The article emphasizes that November 8 – Victory Day – is not merely a date of special significance to every Azerbaijani but also a historic event that has left an indelible mark on the nation's collective memory.

"On this day, Azerbaijan marks the end of the 44-day Patriotic War in autumn 2020, during which it regained territories that had been under occupation for nearly 30 years, restoring the fundamental rights of hundreds of thousands of refugees and internally displaced persons. The city of Shusha, a jewel of Azerbaijani culture and history, symbolically embodies the heart and soul of the nation. The liberation of the city on November 8, 2020, marked the culmination of the 44-day war and was the result of the courage and unity of a people who refused to accept the illegal occupation. Shusha is much more than just a city. It has become a symbol of cultural heritage, beauty and pride, and its return to the homeland represents a moral redemption as valuable as sovereignty over the territory itself," the article says.

The author recalls that despite Azerbaijan's unwavering commitment to the peace process through negotiations, years of diplomacy failed to produce the desired results due to Armenia's persistent position, which focused exclusively on maintaining the status quo.

"President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev played a key role in this historic process. His resolute leadership, both militarily and diplomatically, consistently guided the country, securing a historic victory and the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions that had remained unaddressed for decades. In the post-war period, President Ilham Aliyev placed advancing the peace agenda at the heart of the country's strategic policy. Azerbaijan has spearheaded concrete initiatives to ensure lasting stability in the South Caucasus, shifting its focus from the wounds of the past to regional cooperation, infrastructure development and the integration of transcontinental transport corridors," the article says.