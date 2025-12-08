Global Media Group celebrating 8th anniversary

Today marks eight years since Global Media Group's foundation.

According to Report, the group of companies has been operating since 2017.

Global Media Group includes TV channels, information agencies, news portals, newspapers and other companies operating in Azerbaijan and abroad.

The media group includes Haber Global and Baku TV, Report News Agency, Oxu.Az, Baku.ws, Caliber.az, Media.az and PhotoStock.az news portals, Kaspi newspaper published in Azerbaijani and Russian, and Global Management.

Having recently joined the Global Compact as a member, Global Media Group has demonstrated its commitment to promoting responsible business principles in the areas of environmental, social and governance (ESG) and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Each of the companies of the Global Management, Report News Agency, Baku TV and Oxu.Az, which are part of Global Media Group, has ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 international certificates, from quality management to environmental protection, from labor protection to safety.

Report's team congratulates Global Media Group and wishes it success!