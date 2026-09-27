Euronews has published an article marking September 27 - Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan.

As Report reports, the article notes that, on the anniversary of the start of the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan is commemorating the servicemen who were killed during the hostilities six years ago.

"Following the end of the war, relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been characterized by the development of trade, transport and telecommunications ties.

The autumn 2020 war changed the situation that had developed in the region following the collapse of the Soviet Union and ushered in a new stage in relations between the two countries. After the hostilities ended in November 2020, the sides gradually moved toward discussing border issues, the normalization of relations and the unblocking of regional transport communications," Euronews noted.

The broadcaster emphasized that one of the most notable manifestations of this process was the resumption of rail links following Azerbaijan's lifting of transit restrictions in late 2025, as well as the start of supplies to Armenia.

"According to Azerbaijan's State Customs Service, direct exports from Azerbaijan to Armenia exceeded $17 million in January–August 2026. The supplies included around 17,000 tons of diesel fuel and approximately 5,000 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline," Euronews wrote.

The political framework for the normalization process, the article said, was outlined at a meeting in Washington on August 8, 2025, attended by US President Donald Trump, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Following the meeting, the sides signed a joint declaration related to the process of preparing a comprehensive peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Alongside official diplomacy, cooperation between public and civil society organizations in the two

countries is also developing.

"Another area has been cooperation around the 'Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity' (TRIPP) project - a planned transport route through Armenia's Syunik Province that is intended to connect mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan.

Thus, six years after the war, Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan is taking place against the backdrop of an ongoing regional normalization process that encompasses not only political relations, but also trade, transport, telecommunications and interaction between civil societies," the article said.