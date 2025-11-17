Euronews Director: Opening of Baku Office marks key milestone for channel

The opening of the European television channel Euronews's office in Baku was made possible through cooperation with Azerbaijan, Pedro Vargas David, Chairman of the Euronews Board of Directors, stated at the inauguration ceremony of the channel's new office in Baku, Report informs.

"It is a great honor and pride for me to attend the opening of Euronews's office in Baku today. Euronews is a leading European news channel broadcasting in 20 languages, watched by more than 145 million people every month. Our presence here is the result of joint work carried out with Azerbaijan," he said.

Pedro Vargas David highlighted Euronews's unique role as an independent and neutral media outlet: "We rely on facts, maintain balance, and strive to show the truth. In a world where media increasingly takes sides and public debates are polarized, neutrality is the key to quality journalism."

He added that the channel has always sought to be a voice for peace: "While many prefer to inflame conflicts, we have supported dialogue and highlighted peace initiatives, including the meetings and statements of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan."

According to the Chairman, the opening of the Baku office represents an important milestone for Euronews, symbolizing the strengthening of its presence in the region and the continuation of cooperation with Azerbaijan in delivering objective and impartial coverage of events.