EAPCA awards Azerbaijani journalists

A group of Azerbaijani journalists has been recognized by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council of Azerbaijanis (EAPCA) for their contribution to promoting the work of Azerbaijani organisations operating across Europe and the wider Atlantic region. The awards ceremony was held as part of celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijan"s national press.

According to Report, the event was attended by senior EAPCA representatives, members of the Milli Majlis and media professionals.

Addressing the audience, EAPCA Secretary General Sahil Gasimov highlighted the organisation"s ongoing activities. Following the speeches, the awards were presented.

Journalists received the Council"s Honorary Medal and Honorary Diploma. It was noted that this high award is presented for the outstanding contributions to journalism both domestically and on the international media stage.

Fuad Huseynaliyev, Director General of Report Information Agency, was among those awarded the Honorary Medal.

The full list of journalists who received the Honorary Diploma can be found here.