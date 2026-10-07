Congress of Azerbaijani journalists rescheduled for October 16

The 9th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists has been rescheduled from October 15 to October 16, Report informs.

According to a statement by the Organizing Committee for preparations for the 9th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists, the decision was made to allow preparations for the event to be carried out more efficiently.

"The Organizing Committee calls on organizations that are members of the Press Council to expedite the process of submitting delegates to the congress and candidates for the Council's Board, and to follow the instructions posted in the '9th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists' section of the Press Council's website (by completing the forms and delivering them personally to the Press Council or sending them to info@presscouncil.az)," the statement said.

The submission process for delegates and candidates will end on October 12.

The congress will begin at 09:00 am (GMT+4) on October 16.