Baku TV launches new program ‘Stay in Sports'

Baku TV has officially launched a new television project titled Stay in Sports ("İDMANDA QAL").

According to Report, the program aims to promote the development of sports in Azerbaijan, encourage healthy lifestyle among youth, and highlight the achievements of national athletes.

Stay in Sports will feature current topics across various sports disciplines, competitions, sports policy discussions, and exclusive interviews with promising young athletes. Viewers will be able to follow the latest updates on local and international tournaments, the activities of sports federations, and the development of sports infrastructure.

The first episode welcomed Farid Gayibov, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, as its guest. During the broadcast, the minister discussed key priorities in Azerbaijan's sports policy, efforts to boost youth interest in sports, and future plans. He also touched on the conditions created for athletes, international successes, and the engagement of the new generation in sports.

The project's mission is to promote both professional and grassroots sports, healthy living, and youth social engagement. In addition to bringing together the sports community, the show aims to spark interest among young people and support the discovery of new talent.

Known for its educational and socially impactful programming, Baku TV is currently one of the most-watched channels in the country, broadcasting over 20 shows across daily, weekly, and monthly formats.