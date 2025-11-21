Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Baku declaration on expanding media cooperation among D-8 countries adopted

    Media
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 16:41
    Baku declaration on expanding media cooperation among D-8 countries adopted

    The Baku Declaration on expanding media cooperation among the D-8 countries has been adopted.

    According to Report, the document was approved during the D-8 Media Forum themed "Fostering Dialogue, Collaboration, and Regional Cohesion," held in Baku.

    In the declaration, participants expressed their gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for his leadership and contribution to strengthening the D-8, and also noted the active involvement of all member states, particularly the ministries of information, national media bodies, and agencies.

    The document reaffirms the commitment to enhance media cooperation among the D-8 countries in order to promote mutual understanding, regional solidarity, and shared development goals.

    Among the key provisions of the declaration are:

    Institutionalizing the D-8 Media Forum as an annual platform operating on a rotational basis;

    The swift establishment of the D-8 Media Excellence Center in Azerbaijan, which will focus on training, research, digital development, and coordination of communication initiatives;

    Development of exchange programs, workshops, and professional internships to strengthen human resources in D-8 countries;

    Expansion of cooperation among national media outlets, news agencies, and public broadcasters;

    Creation of digital platforms for joint content production;

    Combating disinformation and hate propaganda through shared fact-checking mechanisms;

    Strengthening international cooperation with media entities and research centers to enhance resilience against digital risks.

    The text of the declaration was read by AnewZ editor-in-chief Guy Shone.

