Azerbaijani official: D-8 countries support holding annual media forum

The D-8 Media Forum aims to support the development of cooperation among media entities and communities of member states at both international and regional levels, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, told journalists during the event in Baku, Report informs.

He noted that the forum is also useful for enhancing collaboration in combating disinformation, improving interaction in the digital environment, and creating platforms for mutual engagement.

"The forum is discussing President Ilham Aliyev's initiative to establish a D-8 Media Excellence Center. Throughout the day, work will continue on incorporating recommendations from government officials and media experts into the center's strategic plan," Ismayilov said.

He emphasized that holding such events in the future will contribute to strengthening ties among member states.

"Discussions show that all countries support the forum and will issue a statement underscoring the need for it to be held annually," he added.