Azerbaijani journalists visit IT Park Uzbekistan branch in Urgench

As part of the fourth day of their press tour of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijani media representatives visited the branch of IT Park Uzbekistan in Urgench, Khorezm Region, Report informs.

Urgench hosts an Incubation Center, established as part of a branch of the Tashkent University of Information Technologies (TUIT).

The center opened in 2021 and has become a platform for supporting aspiring entrepreneurs and startups in the IT sector.

Furthermore, on February 16, 2022, IT Park Uzbekistan launched an IT Center, an IT College, and a new incubation center in Urgench, aimed at developing digital education and IT initiatives in the region. Here, young professionals gain modern knowledge in programming, web development, and cybersecurity, as well as the opportunity to implement their own projects.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani journalists were introduced to the center's infrastructure and learned about educational and innovation programs being implemented in the region.

The IT Park branch in Urgench is part of a national network uniting technology parks in all regions of the country.