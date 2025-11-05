Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijani journalists visit Ichan-Kala museum-reserve in Khiva

    Media
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 14:14
    Azerbaijani journalists visit Ichan-Kala museum-reserve in Khiva

    On the second day of their press tour to Uzbekistan, representatives of Azerbaijani media visited the Ichan-Kala State Museum-Reserve.

    According to Report"s correspondent in Khiva, Ichan-Kala was the first site in Uzbekistan to be inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The unique open-air museum unites more than 50 historical structures, including madrasas, mosques, minarets, caravanserais, and ancient residential quarters dating from the 16th to 19th centuries.

    During the visit, the journalists toured the main landmarks of the inner city, such as the Tash-Khauli Palace, the Ota-Darvaza fortress gates, the Juma Mosque with its distinctive wooden columns, and the Kalta-Minor madrasa and minaret.

    Museum representatives noted that special attention is paid to preserving historical authenticity and promoting Khiva as one of Uzbekistan"s most significant cultural centers, reflecting the rich heritage of the peoples of the East.

    Khiva Uzbekistan media workers
    Photo
    Azərbaycanlı jurnalistlər Xivədəki muzey-qoruqda olublar
    Photo
    Азербайджанские журналисты посетили музей-заповедник "Ичан-Кала" в Хиве

    Latest News

    14:14
    Photo

    Azerbaijani journalists visit Ichan-Kala museum-reserve in Khiva

    Media
    14:04

    ICESCO Director General congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    13:50

    Ravan Hasanov: "Color of Diversity" festival - creative presentation of interreligious dialogue

    Religion
    13:44

    Director of Tony Blair Institute makes recommendations on data management

    ICT
    13:28

    Bahar Muradova: Azerbaijan's model of multiculturalism serves as example for world

    Religion
    13:28

    Official: Azerbaijan develops its own national AI language model

    ICT
    13:18

    Shoigu: Russia expects consultations with Armenia on situation in South Caucasus

    Region
    13:16

    Kamran Aghayev: AI to prepare citizen documents automatically in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    13:06
    Photo

    Baku hosts StrategEast State and IT ‏Eurasian Forum 2025

    ICT
    All News Feed