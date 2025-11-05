Azerbaijani journalists visit Ichan-Kala museum-reserve in Khiva

On the second day of their press tour to Uzbekistan, representatives of Azerbaijani media visited the Ichan-Kala State Museum-Reserve.

According to Report"s correspondent in Khiva, Ichan-Kala was the first site in Uzbekistan to be inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The unique open-air museum unites more than 50 historical structures, including madrasas, mosques, minarets, caravanserais, and ancient residential quarters dating from the 16th to 19th centuries.

During the visit, the journalists toured the main landmarks of the inner city, such as the Tash-Khauli Palace, the Ota-Darvaza fortress gates, the Juma Mosque with its distinctive wooden columns, and the Kalta-Minor madrasa and minaret.

Museum representatives noted that special attention is paid to preserving historical authenticity and promoting Khiva as one of Uzbekistan"s most significant cultural centers, reflecting the rich heritage of the peoples of the East.