Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum underway in Baku
Media
- 05 December, 2025
- 10:51
Baku is hosting the Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum.
According to Report, media representatives from Azerbaijan and Georgia are participating in the forum dedicated to the topic, the Role of Media in Building Public Trust and Information Security.
Within the framework of the forum, panel sessions themed, strengthening the media ecosystem to ensure information security, and joint cooperation in increasing the professionalism of journalists and media literacy of society are planned.
