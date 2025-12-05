Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum underway in Baku

    Media
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 10:51
    Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum underway in Baku

    Baku is hosting the Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum.

    According to Report, media representatives from Azerbaijan and Georgia are participating in the forum dedicated to the topic, the Role of Media in Building Public Trust and Information Security.

    Within the framework of the forum, panel sessions themed, strengthening the media ecosystem to ensure information security, and joint cooperation in increasing the professionalism of journalists and media literacy of society are planned.

    Baku Azerbaijan Georgia media forum
    Photo
    Bakıda Azərbaycan-Gürcüstan Media Forumu keçirilir
    Photo
    В Баку проходит Азербайджано-грузинский медиафорум

    Latest News

    12:19

    OTS to establish Working Group on Labor, Employment, and Social Protection

    Foreign policy
    12:13

    Minister: Strengthening Turkic world is one of key priorities for Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    12:11

    Death toll in Indonesia floods nears 850

    Other countries
    12:07
    Photo
    Video

    Karabakh horses showcased at UAE National Day celebration in Abu Dhabi

    Cultural policy
    12:03

    Azerbaijan to attend 31st Parliamentary Intelligence Security Forum in Washington

    Foreign policy
    12:00

    Ilham Aliyev: We believe that the peace-loving members of the Western Azerbaijan Community will return to their ancestral lands

    Domestic policy
    11:58

    Azerbaijan Railways cuts natural gas use by about 50 percent

    Infrastructure
    11:56
    Photo

    First meeting of OTS labor and social ministers kicks off in Baku

    Foreign policy
    11:41

    ADY's operations being reshaped through digital tools

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed