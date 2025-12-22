Azerbaijan Education Ministry: Media literacy starts in schools

The topic of media literacy begins at school, Sabuhi Rzayev, Head of the Public Relations and Communications Department at the Ministry of Science and Education, said at the Media Literacy Conference, as quoted by Report.

Rzayev noted that certain successful steps have already been taken in schools in this regard: "In lower grades, lessons devote significant attention to information such as cybersecurity. In higher grades, students are taught how to analyze information."

The ministry official underlined that instead of teaching media literacy as a separate subject, it is more effective to integrate it into other areas within schools.

"Monitoring shows that the level of reading comprehension among students in the country is not satisfactory. We believe that, first of all, reading comprehension skills must be developed for media literacy. Measures in this regard are ongoing, and curricula are updated every year," he said.