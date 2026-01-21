AnewZ prepares documentary film on Libya

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Media
    21 January, 2026
    20:27
    AnewZ TV has prepared a documentary dedicated to the development of the situation in Libya over the fifteen years following the revolution and the overthrow of former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

    With on-the-ground reporting by Anastasiya Lavrina and direction by Bahruz Gadirov, the film reveals how Libya is trying to restore sovereignty, rebuild institutions and re-enter regional and international systems.

    "AnewZ" "Liviya Qəddafinin devrilməsindən 15 il sonra" adlı sənədli film hazırlayıb
    AnewZ подготовил документальный фильм о ситуации в Ливии после свержения Каддафи

