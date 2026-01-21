AnewZ prepares documentary film on Libya
- 21 January, 2026
- 20:27
AnewZ TV has prepared a documentary dedicated to the development of the situation in Libya over the fifteen years following the revolution and the overthrow of former leader Muammar Gaddafi.
With on-the-ground reporting by Anastasiya Lavrina and direction by Bahruz Gadirov, the film reveals how Libya is trying to restore sovereignty, rebuild institutions and re-enter regional and international systems.
As part of the Frontline episodes, this AnewZ documentary investigates Libya fifteen years after the revolution and the fall of Gaddafi — a state caught between militias, foreign powers, energy interests and diplomatic maneuvering. With on-the-ground reporting by Anastasiya… pic.twitter.com/CExOfdNNDi— AnewZ (@Anewz_tv) January 21, 2026
