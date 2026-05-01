Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ahmad Ismayilov says state-media-society unity helps tackle global challenges

    Media
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 11:03
    Ahmad Ismayilov says state-media-society unity helps tackle global challenges

    The effective communication model tested during COP29 has proven that the unity of state-media-society enables a worthy response to any global challenge, stated Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency (MEDIA), at the opening ceremony of the 3rd forum on "Public processes in the media space," Report informs.

    According to him, the organization of the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, to be held on May 17-22 this year, is an indicator of the high appreciation by the international community of Azerbaijan's achievements in the field of urban development.

    Ismayilov noted that a series of awareness sessions on the topic "WUF13: Development of Sustainable Urban Planning and the Role of Media" have been organized jointly by MEDIA and the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company:

    "The active participation of our journalists in the awareness sessions, taking into account the specific nature and exceptional public significance of the topic, will have a serious impact on providing society with information."

    According to the Executive Director, urban planning culture in Azerbaijan is based on a great historical heritage:

    "During the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which we successfully hosted in 2024, our media gained rich experience. During the two weeks of the conference, our country's news agencies, online and print media entities dedicated the majority of their prepared materials to COP29, managing to shape a professional media agenda not only for the local audience but also on a global scale.

    The effective communication model tested during COP29 has proven that the unity of state-media-society enables a worthy response to any global challenge. We believe that similar achievements will be repeated during WUF13, and we will achieve even greater professional successes."

    Ahmad Ismayilov Azerbaijan Media Development Agency
    Əhməd İsmayılov: Dövlət-media-cəmiyyət vəhdəti istənilən qlobal çağırışın öhdəsindən gəlməyə imkan verir
    Ахмед Исмаилов: Единство государства, медиа и общества позволяют преодолеть любой вызов

    Latest News

    22:10

    Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'

    Other countries
    22:01

    Ganjaliyev: All people from Ocampo's entourage are part of corrupt system

    Foreign policy
    21:45

    Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia Summit

    Foreign policy
    21:30

    Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban government

    Other countries
    21:11

    Trump says 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks imports to kick in next week

    Other countries
    20:53

    AIR Center: Released video recordings reveal Ocampo's plan to remove Pashinyan from power

    Foreign policy
    20:35
    Photo

    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list

    Foreign policy
    20:14
    Photo

    Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    19:55

    Elnara Akimova: Azerbaijani Parliament's decision to suspend cooperation with European Parliament - not emotional step

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed