Ahmad Ismayilov says state-media-society unity helps tackle global challenges

The effective communication model tested during COP29 has proven that the unity of state-media-society enables a worthy response to any global challenge, stated Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency (MEDIA), at the opening ceremony of the 3rd forum on "Public processes in the media space," Report informs.

According to him, the organization of the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, to be held on May 17-22 this year, is an indicator of the high appreciation by the international community of Azerbaijan's achievements in the field of urban development.

Ismayilov noted that a series of awareness sessions on the topic "WUF13: Development of Sustainable Urban Planning and the Role of Media" have been organized jointly by MEDIA and the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company:

"The active participation of our journalists in the awareness sessions, taking into account the specific nature and exceptional public significance of the topic, will have a serious impact on providing society with information."

According to the Executive Director, urban planning culture in Azerbaijan is based on a great historical heritage:

"During the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which we successfully hosted in 2024, our media gained rich experience. During the two weeks of the conference, our country's news agencies, online and print media entities dedicated the majority of their prepared materials to COP29, managing to shape a professional media agenda not only for the local audience but also on a global scale.

The effective communication model tested during COP29 has proven that the unity of state-media-society enables a worthy response to any global challenge. We believe that similar achievements will be repeated during WUF13, and we will achieve even greater professional successes."