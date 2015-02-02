Director of Miniature Books' Museum celebrates her 83 years

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today is the birthday of a prominent public figure, former player of the basketball team of the Azerbaijan SSR, the founder and head of the Museum of Miniature Books Zarifa Salakhova. Report informs, she celebrates her 83 years.

Zarifa Teymur Salakhova was born in 1932, Baku. In 1953, she graduated from a teacher training college named after Sabir. In years 1952-1956 she studied at the Azerbaijan Pedagogical Institute named after M.F.Akhundov. In 1956-1958 she worked as a teacher of primary school, and a teacher of Russian language and literature in high school.

In 1981-1993 she held the post of first deputy chairman of the Voluntary Society for book lovers of the Azerbaijan SSR.

Since 1993 she is chairman of the "Book" society. Museum of miniature books created by Zarifa Salakhova began to its activity in April 2, 2002.

By the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Zarifa Salakhova was awarded the Order "Shohrat" (Glory) for her contribution to the development of literary culture in Azerbaijan.

Zarifa Salakhova is a sister of a prominent Azerbaijani artist Tahir Salahov, whose works are known worldwide.