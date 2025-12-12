2,714 twins and 81 triplets born in Azerbaijan over 10 months

In January–October of 2025, 2,714 twins and 81 triplets were born in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

During 10 months, the district (city) registration offices of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice recorded 80,802 newborns. Compared to the same period last year, the birth rate per 1,000 people decreased from 10.1 to 9.5.

Among the newborns, boys accounted for 53.1% and girls for 46.9%. Of the total, 2,714 were twins, and 81 were triplets.