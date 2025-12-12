Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Over 40,700 marriages and 17,200 divorces registered in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 13:48
    Over 40,700 marriages and 17,200 divorces registered in Azerbaijan

    A total of 40,739 marriages and 17,254 divorces were recorded by the district and city registration departments of the Ministry of Justice in Azerbaijan during January–October of this year, Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee.

    Compared with the same period last year, the number of marriages per 1,000 people decreased from 4.9 to 4.8, while the number of divorces dropped from 2.1 to 2.0.

    divorces marriages Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanda bu ilin yanvar-oktyabr ayları ərzində nikah və boşanma azalıb
    В Азербайджане сократилось число браков и разводов

    Latest News

    14:42

    Gas transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline rises by nearly 2%

    Energy
    14:40

    Türkiye opens branch of defense company in Azerbaijan

    Military
    14:33
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's embassy in Ukraine holds ceremony honoring Heydar Aliyev

    Other countries
    14:30

    Azerbaijan's natural gas extraction exceeds 46 bcm in January–November 2025

    Energy
    14:21
    Video

    Haber Global TV airs video material on Heydar Aliyev's commemoration day

    Foreign policy
    13:57

    2,714 twins and 81 triplets born in Azerbaijan over 10 months

    Health
    13:49

    Azerbaijan's agricultural sector grows 1%

    AIC
    13:48

    Over 40,700 marriages and 17,200 divorces registered in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    13:42
    Photo

    Kazakhstan honors memory of Azerbaijan's national leader

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed