Over 40,700 marriages and 17,200 divorces registered in Azerbaijan
Domestic policy
- 12 December, 2025
- 13:48
A total of 40,739 marriages and 17,254 divorces were recorded by the district and city registration departments of the Ministry of Justice in Azerbaijan during January–October of this year, Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee.
Compared with the same period last year, the number of marriages per 1,000 people decreased from 4.9 to 4.8, while the number of divorces dropped from 2.1 to 2.0.
