Azerbaijan's agricultural sector grows 1%
AIC
- 12 December, 2025
- 13:49
In January-November of this year, Azerbaijan manufactured agricultural products worth 13.402 billion manats, an increase of 1.1% compared to the same period last year, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.
Over the past year, the value of crop production in the country increased by 1.9% to 6.633 billion manats, while the value of livestock production increased by 0.4% to 6.768 billion manats.
($1=1.7 manats)
