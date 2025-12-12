Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Azerbaijan's agricultural sector grows 1%

    AIC
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 13:49
    In January-November of this year, Azerbaijan manufactured agricultural products worth 13.402 billion manats, an increase of 1.1% compared to the same period last year, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.

    Over the past year, the value of crop production in the country increased by 1.9% to 6.633 billion manats, while the value of livestock production increased by 0.4% to 6.768 billion manats.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Azərbaycanda aqrar sektor 1 % böyüyüb
    Аграрный сектор в Азербайджане вырос на 1%

