    Book on Western Azerbaijan and Zangezur Corridor published in England

    Literature
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 14:29
    Book on Western Azerbaijan and Zangezur Corridor published in England

    A book titled "Western Azerbaijan and the Zangezur Corridor: History, Economy, Law and Regional Power Struggles" has been published in England, Report informs.

    The work offers a multidisciplinary analysis of one of the most geopolitically sensitive regions of the South Caucasus, with contributions from researchers specializing in history, law, economics, and strategic studies.

    The book explores the past, present, and future of the Zangezur Corridor, a region of vital importance for the Turkic world and one that holds the potential to become a game changer for regional stability and cooperation.

    Editor of the volume, Professor Vefa Kurban of Ege University in Izmir, said that in the context of Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh, the book will serve as a valuable resource for scholars and policymakers. It provides broad perspectives on demographic changes, land rights, and implications in international law.

    The book was published by Cambridge Scholars Publishing.

    İngiltərədə Zəngəzur dəhlizi ilə bağlı kitab nəşr olunub
    В Англии вышла в свет книга о Зангезурском коридоре

