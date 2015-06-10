 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani national cuisine and cookery book winner of international competition

    The book took first place in a nomination of Best Eastern Europe Cuisine

    Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The Azerbaijani Kitchen" cooking book took the first place in "Best Eastern Europe Cuisine" nomination of "Gourmand World Cookbook Awards" competition held in Yantay, China.

    Report informs, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism stated.

    The authors of the book, Tahir Amiraslanov and Leyla Rahmanova represented Azerbaijan at the event.

    Along with "The Azerbaijani Kitchen" book, 3 more books about Azerbaijani cuisine won at the competition attended by hundreds of nominees from 125 countries of the world and thousands of books.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi