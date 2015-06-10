Azerbaijani national cuisine and cookery book winner of international competition

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The Azerbaijani Kitchen" cooking book took the first place in "Best Eastern Europe Cuisine" nomination of "Gourmand World Cookbook Awards" competition held in Yantay, China.

Report informs, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism stated.

The authors of the book, Tahir Amiraslanov and Leyla Rahmanova represented Azerbaijan at the event.

Along with "The Azerbaijani Kitchen" book, 3 more books about Azerbaijani cuisine won at the competition attended by hundreds of nominees from 125 countries of the world and thousands of books.