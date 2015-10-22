Anniversary of national poet to be celebrated in Moscow

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ 80th anniversary of the first secretary of Union of Azerbaijani Writers (UAW), national poet Fikret Goja will be celebrated in Moscow.

Report informs referring to the Union.

The event will take place on October 29 with the organizational support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Embassy to Russia and Moscow Department of the Union.

Anniversary event at the Central House of Writers in Moscow will be attended by Chairman of Azerbaijan Writers Union, People's Writer Anar, chairman of the Moscow Union of Writers and famous Russian masters of the pen.

At the event, folk artists Melekhanym Eyyubova and Azer Zeynalov will perform songs in the words of the national poet, national artist Agalar Bayramov will say favorite poems by Fikrat Goja.