US traveler praises reconstruction efforts in Karabakh and East Zangazur

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The scale of reconstruction in Karabakh and East Zangazur, particularly the pace of internally displaced persons' return to their native homes, deserves high praise, US traveler Forest Caveney, who is visiting the region as part of an international delegation, stated, Report informs.

Caveney is visiting the region as part of a group organized by the international Most Traveled People (MTP) club.

He said this was his first visit to Azerbaijan and that he was impressed by the results of reconstruction in the liberated territories.

"Lachin looks very beautiful after reconstruction, just like Shusha. Azerbaijan can be proud of the work being done, how quickly everything is being rebuilt, and the efforts to help people return to their homes. This deserves praise," he said.

Caveney also praised the new infrastructure established in Zangilan district. The new roads, airport and residential buildings made a particular impression on him.

"We passed by the airport, and it looks magnificent. I hope many people will come here. The apartment buildings along Zangilan's main street also look incredible. This is a wonderful example of reconstruction," the traveler emphasized.

The international delegation, led by Charles Veley, founder of the Most Traveled People club, is currently on the third day of its visit to Karabakh and East Zangazur.

The delegation comprises around 40 people from 13 countries, including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

This marks the 17th group visit to Karabakh and East Zangazur by leading international travel clubs since 2021.

Such visits allow foreign travelers to see firsthand the extensive construction and reconstruction work being carried out in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation.