Travelers from eight countries arrive in Azerbaijan's Khankandi

Travelers from eight countries arrived in Azerbaijan's Khankandi, Report informs.

The guests were introduced to the large-scale restoration work carried out by Azerbaijan after the city's liberation from occupation.

During the visit, the tourists were told about the history of Khankandi and its cultural and historical significance to Azerbaijan.

An international group of travelers from the Extreme Travelers International Congress (ETIC) began a two-day road trip today along the Aghdam-Khankandi-Lachin-Shusha-Fuzuli route.