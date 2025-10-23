Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Budget package
    Travelers from 8 countries arrive in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

    Karabakh
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 13:13
    Travelers from 8 countries arrive in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

    A group of international travelers from eight countries has arrived in the Azerbaijani city of Fuzuli, Report informs.

    The guests were able to learn about the demining process in the region, carried out by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

    The travelers were briefed on the landmine threat and the numerous civilian casualties.

    A group of international travelers from the Extreme Travelers International Congress (ETIC) began a two-day road trip yesterday along the Aghdam - Khankandi - Lachin - Shusha - Fuzuli route.

