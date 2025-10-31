Resettlement underway in 19 settlements of Karabakh region

Work is underway to resettle residents in the Karkijahan settlement of Khankandi, seven villages of Aghdara, and eleven villages of Khojaly, Elchin Yusubov, the special representative of the Azerbaijani President in those districts, said during a conference on "Constitutional Guarantees for the Development of the Judicial System: Modern Challenges" at Karabakh University on October 31, Report informs.

According to him, resettlement efforts are ongoing in 19 settlements across Khankandi, Aghdara, and Khojaly in line with the government's relocation plan.

"So far, 1,141 houses and apartments have been repaired and restored for residents, enabling 1,141 families - a total of 4,468 former internally displaced persons - to return permanently to their native lands. Overall, more than 22,000 people now live in Khankandi city and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts," Yusubov said.

He added that all residents in the region are fully provided with social, educational, and other essential services. Infrastructure facilities such as Karabakh University, a modern clinic, a school, and a kindergarten play a vital role in ensuring sustainable settlement in the area.