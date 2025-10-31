Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Resettlement underway in 19 settlements of Karabakh region

    Karabakh
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 15:57
    Resettlement underway in 19 settlements of Karabakh region

    Work is underway to resettle residents in the Karkijahan settlement of Khankandi, seven villages of Aghdara, and eleven villages of Khojaly, Elchin Yusubov, the special representative of the Azerbaijani President in those districts, said during a conference on "Constitutional Guarantees for the Development of the Judicial System: Modern Challenges" at Karabakh University on October 31, Report informs.

    According to him, resettlement efforts are ongoing in 19 settlements across Khankandi, Aghdara, and Khojaly in line with the government's relocation plan.

    "So far, 1,141 houses and apartments have been repaired and restored for residents, enabling 1,141 families - a total of 4,468 former internally displaced persons - to return permanently to their native lands. Overall, more than 22,000 people now live in Khankandi city and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts," Yusubov said.

    He added that all residents in the region are fully provided with social, educational, and other essential services. Infrastructure facilities such as Karabakh University, a modern clinic, a school, and a kindergarten play a vital role in ensuring sustainable settlement in the area.

    Khankandi Aghdara Khojaly resettlement
    Photo
    Hazırda Ağdərənin 7, Xocalının isə 11 kəndinə əhalinin köçürülməsi istiqamətində işlər aparılır
    Photo
    Эльчин Юсубов: Ведется подготовка к заселению жителей в 11 селах Ходжалы

    Latest News

    16:44
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Central Bank discusses new challenges in banking sector

    Finance
    16:31

    ITU: Azerbaijan should take proactive stance in shaping global AI safety standards - INTERVIEW

    ICT
    16:22

    Azerbaijan performs first heart transplant from deceased donor in Caucasus

    Health
    16:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister: UNESCO-supported Baku Process gains global recognition

    Foreign policy
    16:05
    Photo

    Chamber of Accounts submits opinion on Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget to Milli Majlis

    Business
    15:57
    Photo

    Resettlement underway in 19 settlements of Karabakh region

    Karabakh
    15:50
    Photo

    Parviz Shahbazov: Khizi-Absheron WPP will be ready for operation soon

    Energy
    15:46

    Artificial intelligence and science diplomacy top Azerbaijan–UNESCO agenda

    Foreign policy
    15:44

    Azerbaijan discusses bilateral investment initiatives with Belgium

    Business
    All News Feed