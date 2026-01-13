Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    President: Number of citizens returning to Garabagh increases every month

    Karabakh
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 18:43
    President: Number of citizens returning to Garabagh increases every month

    "Over the past two years - since the anti-terror operation in 2023 - life has been restored across all these regions: Aghdara, Khojaly, Khankendi, and Khojavend," said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with residents of the villages of Ashaghi Oratagh, Childiran, Heyvali, and Chapar in the Aghdara district, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Recalling that displaced persons began returning to other formerly occupied territories five years ago, the head of state noted: "Today, already 73,000 people - both former internally displaced persons and those who are not displaced but are working, employed, or studying in the liberated territories - have settled there. And every month, the number of citizens returning to Garabagh is increasing."

