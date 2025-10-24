Over 500,000 tourists visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur in summer

In recent months, the flow of both domestic and foreign tourists to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur has significantly increased, with over 500,000 visitors traveling to the liberated territories during the summer season alone, Report informs.

According to the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in the city of Khankandi, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, new public catering facilities, hotels, and restaurants have begun operating in the region:

"Currently, there are 37 accommodation facilities operating within the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, 20 of which are located in Khankandi."

The service also noted that all necessary conditions have been created to ensure safe and comfortable travel for tourists:

Visitors can obtain travel permits online via the "Yolumuz Qarabağa" and "e-Polis" portals.