Oliver Kempken: Pace of Karabakh's reconstruction reflects region's great potential

The pace of reconstruction in Karabakh signals the region's vast potential and promises imminent prosperity, German traveler Oliver Kempken said, Report informs.

Kempken noted that this is not his first visit to Azerbaijan and that the country's development continues to impress him.

"I visited Azerbaijan in 2017, and I have to say the country keeps astonishing me-especially with what I've seen today," he remarked.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan has a unique atmosphere unlike other CIS countries: "There's a completely different energy here-a modern, European energy. People are very educated, sincere, and friendly."

The visitor expressed hope for Karabakh's future development and growing popularity.

"I'm confident that this region will soon flourish, especially after all the trials it has endured. I congratulate the Azerbaijani people and the country's leadership-an incredible job has been done. I look forward to the opportunity to return," he added.