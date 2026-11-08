November 8 is not just another date on the calendar. It is the day when a cherished dream, held deep in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people for years, became a reality. This day fills every Azerbaijani heart with pride, bringing tears of joy to people's eyes and evoking a profound sense of gratitude.

Since the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and the restoration of independence, the country's citizens had not celebrated a victory of national significance. For decades, the people longed for this day, believed in it and waited for it. In recent years, however, Azerbaijanis have been celebrating Victory Day at the state level.

The holiday marks the outcome of the 44-day counteroffensive launched by the Azerbaijani Army on September 27, 2020, in response to a provocation by the Armenian armed forces. This achievement was the result of the people's resilience and the resolute policies of Supreme Commander-in-Chief and President Ilham Aliyev. Victory Day is celebrated pursuant to an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 3, 2020.

It was on November 8 that Shusha, which had become a symbol of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, was liberated from Armenian occupation. The news sparked a wave of joy among Azerbaijanis around the world and boosted the morale of the nation.

These momentous 44 days, which brought an end to a conflict that had lasted for 30 years, left a profound mark on the social, political, cultural and personal lives of Azerbaijanis worldwide. As a result of this Victory, Azerbaijan fully restored its sovereignty in September 2023 following a one-day anti-terrorist operation.

This development was a logical continuation of the 44-day Patriotic War: the path opened by the Victory culminated in success in September, when the country's sovereignty was fully restored.

This is the only conflict in the post-Soviet space to have been resolved. Behind this historic achievement stand the unwavering will of the Azerbaijani people and the determination of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. It was this will and determination that brought an end to years of injustice and restored justice.

The occupation of Azerbaijani territories was aimed at undermining the national liberation struggle and diverting the people from their path to freedom. However, the Azerbaijani people never abandoned this dream. Hardships, trials and suffering could not break the nation's resolve; on the contrary, they made it even stronger. Therefore, Victory Day represents the culmination of the national liberation struggle that began in 1918 and the triumph of justice. The light of this Victory has illuminated not only Azerbaijan but also ushered the region into a new geopolitical era.

Following the signing of a peace treaty, the foundations for cooperation, peace and stability in the South Caucasus can be strengthened. However, these opportunities have been made possible by the steadfastness of the Azerbaijani people and the visionary and decisive leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

Today, the countries of the region have an opportunity to build a shared future and pursue development based on mutual trust and stability. The path to Victory, the struggle itself and its outcome have demonstrated that conflicts are pointless and serve no one's interests. Victory Day has also served as a lesson for those who sowed chaos and fuelled conflict in the region, exposing the true nature of such hegemonic ambitions. History has shown that justice ultimately prevails.

The significance of the Victory, achieved through the valor of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the unity and resilience of the people, and the decisive leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, will become increasingly evident as the time passes. This Victory will remain a source of pride for future generations, a school of patriotism and an enduring chapter in the nation's collective memory. It embodies unbreakable will, unity and faith in leadership.

Happy Victory Day to us all!