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    MTP chief hails significant progress in infrastructure development in Karabakh

    Karabakh
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 10:42
    MTP chief hails significant progress in infrastructure development in Karabakh

    Significant progress has been made in developing road and transport infrastructure in Karabakh and East Zangazur over the past six years, substantially reducing travel times across the region, stated Charles Veley, founder of the international Most Traveled People (MTP) travel club, who is leading a group of travelers visiting the region, Report informs.

    Veley said the club had been organizing trips to Karabakh and East Zangazur for the past six years, allowing its members to observe the changes taking place.

    "Today, we covered part of a new road in just 10 minutes, whereas previously, when entering from the Khojavand direction, it took several hours. This is tremendous progress," he said.

    Veley also praised the construction of transport infrastructure in the direction of the Zangazur Corridor.

    According to him, active work is underway on the Azerbaijani side to develop the necessary infrastructure, including the construction of roads and tunnels.

    "It would be very interesting to return here in the future and see this transport corridor [Zangazur] fully completed," he emphasized.

    The international delegation is currently on the third day of its visit to Karabakh and East Zangazur. It comprises around 40 people from 13 countries.

    This marks the 17th group visit to the region by leading international travel clubs since 2021.

    Most Traveled People (MTP) Charles Veley Karabakh International travelers East Zangazur
    MTP rəhbəri Qarabağ və Şərqi Zəngəzurun infrastrukturunun inkişafındakı əhəmiyyətli irəliləyişi qeyd edib
    Основатель MTP отметил значительный прогресс в развитии инфраструктуры Карабаха и Восточного Зангезура
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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