Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Media tour to Shusha organized for Azerbaijani and Turkish media representatives on Victory Day

    Karabakh
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 11:00
    Media tour to Shusha organized for Azerbaijani and Turkish media representatives on Victory Day

    A press tour of the city of Shusha has been organized for representatives of Azerbaijani and Turkish media on Victory Day.

    According to Report's correspondent in Shusha, the event is dedicated to the sixth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

    The tour began with a visit to the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque.

    Journalists were told that the mosque, whose foundation was laid in 1769, underwent several reconstructions in the 19th century. The current building was constructed in 1883 with funds provided by Azerbaijani poetess Govhar Agha, the daughter of Ibrahim Khalil Khan, the second Garabagh khan.

    The mosque was damaged during the Armenian occupation of the city and restored after its liberation. It is now operational and is recognized as a state-protected architectural monument.

    Journalists were also informed that hundreds of visitors to Shusha offer prayers at the mosque and learn about its historical significance.

    Media tour to Shusha organized for Azerbaijani and Turkish media representatives on Victory Day
    Media tour to Shusha organized for Azerbaijani and Turkish media representatives on Victory Day

    Media tour Shusha November 8 – Victory Day
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    Azərbaycan və Türkiyə jurnalistləri üçün Şuşaya mediatur təşkil olunub
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    В День Победы для азербайджанских и турецких медиа организован пресс-тур по Шуше
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