International travelers visit Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque in Shusha
Karabakh
- 23 October, 2025
- 10:55
A group of international travelers from eight countries visited the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque in Shusha, Report informs.
The visitors learned about one of the city's most significant historical landmarks.
They were also briefed on the acts of vandalism committed by Armenian forces during the occupation and the ongoing restoration efforts.
The travelers are members of the Extreme Travelers International Congress (ETIC) and are on a two-day road trip along the Aghdam–Khankandi–Lachin–Shusha–Fuzuli route.
