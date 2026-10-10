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    International travelers visit mine clearance site in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

    Karabakh
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 13:34
    International travelers visit mine clearance site in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

    A group of international travelers has visited Hasanli village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district to learn about demining operations in the liberated territories, Report informs.

    During the visit, the guests were briefed on the activities of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

    Agency representatives informed the foreign travelers about the scale of the mine threat resulting from the mining of territories by Armenian armed forces during the occupation, as well as the dangers that mines and other explosive devices pose to the lives and safety of civilians.

    Particular attention was given to how the mine threat hinders the safe return of former internally displaced persons to their homes and the implementation of reconstruction projects.

    The delegation members were also shown the process of detecting and neutralizing mines. The visitors observed firsthand how territories are cleared of explosive devices and how the devices are subsequently destroyed in a controlled manner.

    The international travelers' group, led by Charles Veley, founder of the Most Traveled People (MTP) club, is visiting Karabakh and East Zangazur.

    The delegation comprises around 40 people from 13 countries.

    International travelers visit mine clearance site in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
    International travelers visit mine clearance site in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
    International travelers visit mine clearance site in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
    International travelers visit mine clearance site in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
    International travelers visit mine clearance site in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
    International travelers visit mine clearance site in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
    International travelers visit mine clearance site in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
    International travelers visit mine clearance site in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
    International travelers visit mine clearance site in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
    International travelers visit mine clearance site in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
    International travelers visit mine clearance site in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
    International travelers visit mine clearance site in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
    International travelers visit mine clearance site in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
    International travelers visit mine clearance site in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
    International travelers visit mine clearance site in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
    International travelers visit mine clearance site in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
    International travelers visit mine clearance site in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
    International travelers visit mine clearance site in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

    International travelers Azerbaijan's liberated territories Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Most Traveled People (MTP)
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    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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