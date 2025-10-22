Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    International travelers visit Lachin

    Karabakh
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 17:19
    International travelers visit Lachin

    A group of international travelers from eight countries visited Lachin.

    According to Report, the guests admired the picturesque landscapes of Karabakh and also had the opportunity to see the results of restoration work in the city.

    The participants of the Extreme Travelers International Congress (ETIC) club today began a two-day road trip along the Aghdam–Khankandi–Lachin–Shusha–Fuzuli route.

    Photo
    Beynəlxalq səyyahlar Laçını ziyarət ediblər
    Photo
    Международные путешественники посетили Лачын

